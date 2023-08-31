She warned about the dangerous consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in childhood in her Telegram-channel endocrinologist, candidate of medical sciences Zukhra Pavlova.

The endocrinologist explained that a sedentary lifestyle leads to an increase in the weight of the left ventricle of the heart and disrupts the functioning of this organ at a young age. As a result, as adults, people are at twice the risk of stroke and heart disease, regardless of body weight and pressure.

The doctor said that you can neutralize the negative effects with the help of small breaks with exercise during the day.

