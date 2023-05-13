Amendments to the popular “anti-hypertension diet” – the DACH nutrition system developed by American cardiologists – contributed Zukhra Pavlova, Endocrinologist, Moscow State University Scientific and Educational Center, Candidate of Medical Sciences. In particular, she advised including protein in snacks and adding salt to food.

“It seems that this diet is really good, because it contains all the principles of a healthy diet. In fact, they are not perfect and often need to be adjusted,” the expert noted.

So, contrary to the advice of foreign doctors to snack on fruits or dried fruits between main meals, Pavlova said that this is only permissible if more than five hours pass between main meals.

“Then a snack should be, but always with protein. For example, low-fat yogurt and fruit. Or a piece of cheese and fruit. Then it will really be useful, ”she explained.

A popular diet includes a clause on reducing the amount of salt consumed at first to five, and later to three or four grams per day. According to Pavlova, it is not worth reducing the volume of the component in the diet necessary for the water-salt balance so much.

“The main amount of salt consumed is in processed meats – sausages, hams, ready-made meatballs, fast food, sauces and salty snacks. If you are on a diet, then you have already given up this food, which means that you can only get salt from the food that you cook yourself. It is unlikely that by adding salt to dishes, you will exceed these five grams. You should not be afraid of salt, especially if it is iodized, ”the endocrinologist noted.

Pavlova also advised to turn a blind eye to the ban on the use of red meat: if it is boiled, baked or stewed, but not fried, it will not harm, but benefit.

The doctor did not agree with the point about replacing fatty dairy products with fat-free ones. Fat, according to her, should be normal – not excessive, but not zero. “Up to 9 percent is right and good,” the doctor said.

The number of sauces and margarine Pavlova recommended not to reduce, as foreign experts urge, but to completely exclude from the diet.

