70 years active in the medical field Dr. Padmavati was a living legend in herself. She was unmarried. Was active in the medical field of Delhi since 1950. That means over 70 years. Dr. Padmavati came to Delhi after taking a medical degree at Rangoon Medical College and then England. She constantly studied Research General. Dr. Padmavati, who founded the National Heart Institute, used to credit his walks and swimming for his longevity.

The first health minister of the country had personally invited When the country’s first Health Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur came to know that Dr. Padmavati has come to Delhi. So he urged Dr. Padmavati to teach at Lady Hardinge Medical College immediately. Which he happily accepted. Then she started teaching there as well as sitting in OPD. Once Dr. Padmavati was telling that in 1976, the government asked him to assume the responsibility of principal-director of Maulana Azad Medical College. Like Lady Harding, she began to lead research here to overcome cardiovascular diseases.

The World’s Oldest Cardiologist! Dr. Padmavati used to mention her meetings and relationships with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dr. Alok Chopra, director of Ashlok Hospital, South Delhi, who was a student of Dr. Padmavati at Maulana Azad Medical College, says that it was felt by Dr. Padmavati’s death that I lost my mother today. He had full authority over his subject. In his classes, all students used to come in every situation. I think she was the oldest cardiologist in the world.

Gone ‘Million Dollar Smile’ Another student, Dr. Saroj Prakash, who has retired from the medicine department of Maulana Azad Medical College, says that she was always smiling. She was a very good teacher. My friends used to call them MDS ie Million Dollar Smile. ‘

India’s first female cardiologist Dr. SI Padmavati was no more among us. He was hunted by Kovid-19 at the age of 103. About two weeks ago, he was admitted to the National Heart Institute (NHI). Both of his lungs were heavily infected and he died. Dr. Padmavati, popularly known as ‘Godmother of Cardiology’, was cremated in Punjabi Bagh. She was healthy till the last days of her life and was working 12-12 hours till 2015. The NHI in which he breathed his last, he himself founded it in 1981.