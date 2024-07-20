There are many Oetkers, but not in operational functions at Dr. Oetker. Now that is changing: From mid-August, Carl Christian Oetker will be a member of the International Management Board of the traditional Bielefeld branded goods manufacturer. In the committee, which is comparable to a corporate board, he will be responsible for global purchasing, and therefore for the prices and quality of everything that is processed and sold in the 40 subsidiaries around the world. The Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG range includes around 10,000 products, from baking mixes and muesli to frozen pizzas and offers for bulk consumers. The company’s more than 16,500 employees generated almost 4.2 billion euros last year.