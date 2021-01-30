Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned about the dangers of certain types of biologically active additives (dietary supplements) on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”. Reported by RIA News…

According to the specialist, some of these drugs contain hormones and prohibited substances. He talked about a friend of his who tried to lose weight with such pills. However, as a result of laboratory examination, it turned out that the dietary supplements contained a narcotic substance. “Everything could have ended with a violation of cerebral circulation or a heart attack,” said Myasnikov.

The doctor added that very often thyroid hormones, heavy metal salts and pain relievers are found in dietary supplements.

Earlier, Myasnikov named a non-obvious sign that may indicate the presence of cancer in a person. Blood clots may be a sign of cancer, the doctor said. As noted by Myasnikov, if a blood clot is detected, one should consult a doctor and undergo a full examination in order to determine the cause of its appearance as accurately as possible.