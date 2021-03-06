The chief physician of the Moscow hospital №71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that for almost a week he had been suffering from shingles, which manifests itself in the form of skin rashes with severe pain. He wrote about this on his page in Instagram…

He said that he was worried about aching pains in his right shoulder blade. “I thought: I overtrained – I pulled a muscle,” Myasnikov remarked. Later he realized that it was lichen. “Herpes zoster! I teach everyone: after 60 [лет] revaccination against Herpes zoster is necessary! ” – he declared.

According to the doctor, a person often encounters this virus at a young age. In children, it can cause chickenpox. In addition, it remains in the body for life and begins to manifest itself when the immune system is weakened. “And it causes another disease – shingles, or shingles,” explained Myasnikov.

With this disease, rashes on the skin are characteristic, as well as postherpetic pains. There are complications, the doctor said, depending on which nerve the virus has infected. “If the eye, then everything can end badly – to the point of blindness,” he added. In this regard, the physician recommended not to neglect vaccines.

