A midlife crisis can be dangerous for the human psyche, but there is a way to deal with it. His on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“Revealed the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

According to him, in science there is no diagnosis of “midlife crisis”, but modern psychology equates this phenomenon with depression. Often it is associated with a reassessment of oneself and the world around him, a feeling of life lived and that “all the good is behind.” “And you never slept in a haystack with your beloved, did not rush at a speed of 200 kilometers on a motorcycle and the wind didn’t hit your face, you’ve never been in the mountains, you didn’t go down to the bottom of the ocean, you didn’t swim with sharks” …

He noted that this period should be perceived as a “signal to attack”, because new opportunities open up for a person, “the most delicious, most active” part of life begins. “Each subsequent decade is better than the previous one, only we need to live it competently,” Myasnikov said.

Earlier, Olga Shapiro, a psychologist at the Moscow Service for Psychological Aid to the Population, named the ways out of the age crisis. She pointed out that in such a situation, people need a physical or emotional shake-up that increases their vitality. For a man, it can be renovation, building a house, buying a car. She recommended women to remember their needs and find a balance between “I must” and “I want.”