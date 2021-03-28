Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov revealed the main advantage of Ukrainian cuisine. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, the diet of Ukrainians includes a lot of vegetables and fruits, which this country is rich in. The doctor emphasized that it is not a problem for a resident of Ukraine to eat a kilogram of one or the other between meals.

The specialist believes that a large amount of plant foods should be borrowed from the diet of Ukrainians. However, the doctor noted that it also contains “not very useful things”, including a lot of fatty and flour foods, meat and high-calorie foods.

Earlier, Myasnikov urged to abandon fruit juices due to the high sugar content. According to him, such a restriction will allow citizens to lose weight. The doctor considers packaged juice to be a sugar solution. “After drinking two half-liter glasses of orange or apple juice for breakfast, you got your 15 calorie sugar lumps,” the specialist warned.