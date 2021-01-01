Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov revealed the benefits of vaccination for citizens who refused it. In his Telegram-channel, he outlined the need to vaccinate tens of millions of people in order to achieve herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is needed for those who are not vaccinated. Those who could not or did not want to get the vaccine. Allergy sufferers, persons with medical treatment, refuseniks. A layer of vaccinated people is being created, where the virus will get stuck and will not be transmitted and infect the aforementioned categories of unprotected people, ”the doctor explained.

At the same time, he noticed that those who were vaccinated will receive protection immediately: they no longer need herd immunity. Myasnikov urged citizens from risk groups to be vaccinated without fail.

Earlier, the television doctor found a way to turn in favor of Russia the circumstances associated with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor noted that in this situation, you can see the benefits. He urged “to prepare for the next waves, develop medicine, continue to actively vaccinate, but at the same time stop blindly following the Western model of behavior.”