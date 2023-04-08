Great product for the immune system program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was called sea kale by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

The doctor explained that seaweed from algae supports the normal functioning of the immune system, thyroid gland and gastrointestinal tract. Laminaria contains a lot of vitamins and microelements, and its main plus is its high iodine content.

The specialist added that people are just beginning to appreciate the benefits of seaweed for the body. The product, which was previously not very popular, is gaining more and more fans, and chefs are introducing seaweed into the menu of the best restaurants.

Earlier, co-host Malysheva dispelled the myth about the benefits of honey and garlic for immunity.