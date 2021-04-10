Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, better known as Doctor Myasnikov, named three main mistakes in hypertension that patients make when controlling this disease. The cardiologist told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, his words are reported by RIA News…

As the specialist emphasized, with high systolic blood pressure, one should not neglect healthy food and be overweight. He explained that it is not necessary to adhere to a certain diet, but fatty foods, salty and sweet, should be excluded from the diet.

“If you have arterial hypertension, your norm is one and a half to two grams of table salt per day,” the doctor said. He also stressed that the concept of “working pressure” is a mistake. According to the specialist, the pressure can only be normal or increased.

The third mistake Myasnikov called non-compliance with the dosage of drugs. The doctor stressed that the pills can only be taken as prescribed by the doctor, and not arbitrarily.

Earlier, a cardiologist listed several of the worst effects of hypertension. The doctor said that this disease can lead to heart attack or stroke, and also increases the risk of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and other diseases.