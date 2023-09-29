Three habits for heart health were named by doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov in program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1”. He noted that it is important to go to bed and get up at the same time.

“The lack of a clear sleep schedule has a negative impact on health. You should also avoid working night shifts, because this also leads to a decrease in melatonin levels, which can lead to tumors and heart disease,” the doctor explained.

In addition, using gadgets before bed negatively affects the production of the hormone melatonin. Everything in the body is interconnected, so for heart health it is better to avoid the glow of your smartphone at least four hours before bed.

Myasnikov also recalled the importance of diet. It is best to limit fast carbohydrates and animal fats, and also adhere to your daily calorie intake. Otherwise, obesity may develop, which negatively affects the functioning of the cardiovascular system.

