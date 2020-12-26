The head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the most harmful habit on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

“The most harmful thing for health, soul and body is staying at home. It is necessary to walk in summer, spring, autumn and of course in winter, because winter is the best time, ”the specialist noted.

Myasnikov urged to take seriously the choice of clothes for walking in winter, so as not to harm the body. According to him, when you are actively walking or skiing, you should not dress too warmly. He explained that the body can become hot, sweating will begin, and if a person unbuttons a jacket that is too warm or unties a scarf, he risks being hypothermic and sick. The doctor also recommended the use of sunglasses, even in winter.

Earlier, Myasnikov said that people, due to panic, sometimes take measures to treat coronavirus, which are deadly. So, he urged not to try to find and buy the blood-thinning drug “Clexane” and not to take antibiotics.