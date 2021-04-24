Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the most dangerous fat in the human body. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

The doctor noted that the most dangerous fat is actually on the belly. At the same time, he stressed that if a person is evenly covered with it, then this is not so scary.

According to Myasnikov, a bulging belly is the worst scenario for obesity. He explained that in this case it is not only the external fat, but also the oil seal. This leads to resistance, insulin insensitivity, diabetes and other problems, the doctor concluded.

Previously, consultant psychologist, nutritionist Maria Malysheva named products that should be abandoned after 30 years. So, first of all, fried foods are prohibited. “Whether it’s fries or fried meat, anything that is cooked in oil is undoubtedly harmful,” she notes. The specialist said that eating fried foods more than four times a week increases the risk of obesity and more serious health complications.