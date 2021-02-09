Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named the main signs of pancreatic cancer on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel. Reported by RIA News…

There are three classic symptoms of the disease, he says: stomach pain, jaundice, and weight loss. He also reported that other indirect symptoms of pancreatic cancer are the occurrence of thrombophlebitis, inflammation of the lymph node above the left collarbone and metastasis in the navel.

The specialist noted that smoking is a proven risk factor for the disease. However, up to 20 percent of pancreatic cancers can be attributed to heredity. Other risk factors include being overweight, lack of exercise, lack of vitamin D, poor diet, and periodontitis.

Earlier, Myasnikov named a non-obvious sign that may indicate the presence of cancer in a person. Blood clots may be a sign of cancer, the doctor said. As noted by Myasnikov, if a blood clot is detected, one should consult a doctor and undergo a full examination in order to determine the cause of its appearance as accurately as possible.