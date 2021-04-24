Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” called fish dangerous to health. His words convey RIA News…

The doctor explained that large fish are more likely to contain mercury. The specialist recalled predatory fish, to which he attributed tuna and salmon. However, he noted that white and yellow canned tuna are safe.

Myasnikov advised viewers to eat small fish, noting that the local population on the islands prefers it. At the same time, the doctor stressed that pregnant women should limit the amount of fish in their diet – they should be eaten no more than twice a week.

Earlier, Myasnikov listed the factors in the development of a heart attack, which are often not obvious to most people. The doctor pointed out heredity, when the early manifestations of heart attack, stroke and other vascular diseases were recorded in relatives. According to the host, other important indicators are an increase in bad low-density cholesterol, a decrease in good high-density cholesterol, and high blood sugar.