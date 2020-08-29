The chief physician of the Moscow hospital №71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named diseases that are likely to cause cancer. He told about this in Youtube-channel “On the most important”.

According to him, one of the risk factors for a short and unhappy life is the lack of regular examination by doctors. “Cancer should be intercepted not when it appeared, but when there are risk factors,” the doctor said.

He stated that there are diseases that are risk factors for the development of cancer. Among them, he named viral hepatitis, human papillomavirus (HPV), gastritis or ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

There are vaccinations for hepatitis B and HPV, and they are necessary to reduce the risk of liver and cervical cancer. “With gastritis or ulcers, salty food can cause stomach cancer, and smoking can cause lung cancer,” the specialist said.

Myasnikov added that the most dangerous and aggressive is lung cancer, so regularly inhaling smoke from fires and tobacco is very harmful.

In June, Myasnikov named a way to reduce the risk of cervical cancer and some other types of cancer. He recommended that viewers be vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV). According to Myasnikov, cervical cancer is a disease that “is caused by the human papillomavirus in almost 100 percent of cases.” The doctor noted that HPV can cause other types of cancer, including in men.