Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov listed the eight worst consequences of hypertension. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

The doctor said that this disease can lead to heart attack or stroke, and also increases the risk of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. According to Myasnikov, high blood pressure can cause atrial fibrillation, ischemic cardiomyopathy, erectile dysfunction, and kidney failure.

At the same time, the doctor noted that the problem with the treatment of this disease is that patients do not feel high blood pressure. To prevent very serious consequences, hypertension should not be ignored and properly treated, the specialist summed up.

Earlier, Mikhail Poluektov, Associate Professor of the Department of Nervous Diseases and Neurosurgery at Sechenov University, said that regular lack of sleep increases the likelihood of arterial hypertension by more than one and a half times, and also increases the risk of heart attack. The expert added that regularly sleep deprived people have an increased risk of chronic heart failure, diabetes mellitus, decreased immunity, and increased susceptibility to infections.