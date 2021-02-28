The chief physician of the Moscow hospital №71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, better known as Doctor Myasnikov, on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” listed products hazardous to health. Reported by RIA News…

The list includes homemade canned food and various pickles, as they can cause food botulism – intoxication caused by the ingestion of botulinum toxins, which are considered the worst poison in the world. According to the specialist, a person can get poisoned after eating contaminated food that has not been properly cooked or reheated. Moreover, it can be fatal.

Myasnikov noted that botulinum toxins can be eliminated after boiling a can, since these substances produced by bacteria do not tolerate high temperatures. “But what about the mushrooms, you ask? And this is at your own risk … This is Russian roulette, ”he added.

In addition, the doctor recalled the dangers of eating sausages, salted and smoked fish, since it is impossible to determine the presence of toxic substances by the appearance and smell of these products. The specialist noted that the risk of poisoning can reduce proper nutrition.

Earlier in February, Dr. Myasnikov criticized doctors from Russian clinics. In his opinion, specialists incorrectly treat bronchitis by prescribing antibiotics of the cephalosporin series to the patient.