The chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that anti-vaccination sentiment among citizens is possible in Russia. In his TelegramHe told the channel that he found the explanation in the regular news about the side effects of Western vaccine from Pfizer.

“If you tell people that Alyonushka milk is healthy, and Burenushka milk can kill, the majority will decide: well, this is his milk at all, I won’t drink it, no, since it’s so dangerous!” – wrote the doctor.

According to Myasnikov, people who have doubts about the need for vaccination turn to him every day. He said that when he advises patients to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, they tell him in response about the news about “some terrible complications”, and when the doctor clarifies that they are talking about a Western vaccine, “they hum vaguely.”

“People Pfizer extrapolates all this information about complications from the vaccine to all vaccinations against COVID-19 in general! Isn’t it clear? ” – the specialist was indignant. He stated that with such articles and news “we ourselves are actively raising the ranks of opponents of vaccination” and urged “to stop multiplying their ranks” inside the country.

Earlier, Alexander Myasnikov answered basic questions about vaccination against COVID-19. He also noted that the vaccine should be given to people at risk, and people with exacerbation of chronic diseases can also be vaccinated.

The doctor himself was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. In the United States and Great Britain, people began to vaccinate the population with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech.