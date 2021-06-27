The chief physician of the Moscow hospital №71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called one of the most frequent symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”

According to the doctor, we are talking about “unexplained” musculoskeletal pain.

According to medical law, any person who hurts everything, and at the same time he does not have a bright hernia, fibromyalgia, polymyalgia, this person must be tested for the level of vitamin D Alexander Myasnikov about the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

The doctor noted that you don’t need to sunbathe to produce vitamin D. Myasnikov clarified that it is enough to be outdoors for about half an hour, and in winter – a little longer. However, it takes five to ten minutes to produce vitamin D in the sun.

In fact, vitamin D is produced with little or no sun, just outdoors. Alexander Myasnikov about vitamin D production

Myasnikov also said that the main sources of vitamin D are seafood, eggs and milk.

Earlier, the TV presenter compared the society frightened by the coronavirus with a herd of cows and criticized the Russians who refused vaccinations. “The frightened society behaved like a herd of cows, into which the wolves rushed: in fright, with a pitiful bellow, they rushed in all directions, trampling the weak, although it was possible to rally and drive away the predator,” the doctor compared.