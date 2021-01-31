Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov told what dietary sweets can negatively affect people’s health and threaten the development of diabetes. He announced the danger of this habit on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, dietary sweets contain a large amount of fructose, which can be useful only if a person consumes it with natural fruits.

However, without fruit, fructose is absorbed differently by the body. “When we take fructose right away, it starts to be absorbed in the wrong place, at the wrong time, in the wrong amount,” the doctor explained.

Myasnikov urged to reduce the use of foods with sugar substitutes and add more fruit to the diet. He also pointed out that it is difficult to lose weight when consuming diet sweets.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov warned about the dangers of certain types of dietary supplements (dietary supplements). According to the specialist, some of these drugs contain hormones and prohibited substances. He talked about a friend of his who tried to lose weight with such pills. However, as a result of laboratory examination, it turned out that the dietary supplements contained a narcotic substance. The doctor added that very often thyroid hormones, heavy metal salts and pain relievers are found in dietary supplements.