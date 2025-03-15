If we think about well -being The most automatic idea that appears is Find us well physically: Do not suffer from any disease, not have pain, etc. Although we know the importance of the body-mind connection, the second is usually relegated to the background. A big mistake according to researcher Mario Alonso Puig since, contrary to what we can think, The mind can have the key to feeling really good.

After exercising as Specialist in General Surgery and Digestive System In the United States and Spain, in recent years Puig began to devote himself to research and teaching in the field of personal and professional development. In an interview at the Pódcat Big, The expert has explained the keys to how to dominate our mind to become “A better version” of ourselves.

Avoid “intellectual blindness”

Mario Alonso Puig identifies very clearly what a habit to develop to achieve the aforementioned well -being in fullness: “Interest and curiosity to learn.” An issue that, according to Puig, should not be conditioned for age or for the educational level that it could be achieved, quite the opposite, it is a process that the human being must foster throughout his life. This illusion for experience and knowledge is the engine of well -being.

The other option is, in the words of this specialist, “intellectual blindness”, That is, to think that a point has come in our lives in which we no longer feel curious about any learning or experience, feel that we can no longer learn anything. Taken to the extreme, this perception could not only lead us to a lower state of well -being but also could even lead to the beginning of a mental alteration of consideration, such as depression.

Alonso Puig highlights that It’s not about aspiring to great knowledge nor that these are mediated by a specific educational level: “I have learned a lot from people who had no university degrees … One thing is knowledge and another is wisdomand this helps you grow. “It would therefore be more than one mental attitude, to open to new horizons.

Such is the effect of this habit on our health and general well -being because the brain is affected: the thought structure changes and so is how A positive thinking cycle occurs that will affect so much in A physical and emotional level. If we add others to this healthy habits in the physical fieldsuch as diet and exercise, the balance will be more than positive.

