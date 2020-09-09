By wanting to shorten the quarantine from fourteen to seven days, “I think we are missing the main battle. This is to remind everyone that a PCR test is intended to find people positive for Covid-19 in order to isolate them so that they avoid contaminating“, assures le Dr Bertrand Legrand on franceinfo Tuesday September 8.

“The regional health agencies oblige to do a test only at seven days. The isolation which is seven days is only an observation of a test carried out on the seventh day. In reality, it is necessary to do the most test. quickly possible, isolate 14 days from contact, and not realize seven days later, when everyone has already been contaminated, that you have to isolate yourself for seven days which are no longer useful “, explains the general practitioner.

“Today in Tourcoing (North), in my office, we have 150% more activity, which is enormous. This is more than in February-March. My two secretaries can no longer answer calls. We have bizarre syndromes with gastro without vomiting, tonsillitis without swollen throat. We test what we can, but access to the test is complicated. It’s too open. It must be ironed under prescription “, laments the author of the book Diary of a doctor in the days of the coronavirus.

“Isolation now when you have symptoms is worth it. It’s better to stop 10% of people right away rather than 50 or 60% later “, insists Dr Legrand in conclusion.