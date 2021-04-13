Doctor and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky told the subscribers of his Telegram-channel that he was vaccinated against coronavirus. At the same time, the doctor joked that during the procedure he had been injected with a chip.

“Now I will wait for the activation of the chip and the download of updates. Bill (Gates, Microsoft founder – approx. “Lenta.ru”) and Marik (Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook – approx. “Lenta.ru”) they promised me a premium version with the ability to connect to the meetings of the world government, “Komarovsky joked.

The doctor also attached a photograph of the drug to the post. From the picture, he was injected with the CoviShield vaccine, which is manufactured in India under license from AstraZeneca.

In early March, Komarovsky approved the use of the Indian vaccine, which was purchased by the Ukrainian authorities in February. The effectiveness of CoviShield in protecting against disease exceeds 60 percent, and against severe forms of the disease – 90 percent, the doctor said at the time.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said that he expects to defeat the coronavirus in the country by the end of 2021. For this, he said, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population.