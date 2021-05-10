TV presenter and pediatrician Yevgeny Komarovsky warned about the dangers of fruit for young children. According to him, babies learn to bite early, but they still chew poorly. The doctor wrote about this in Instagram…

According to the doctor, small children can inadvertently swallow a large piece of fruit and choke. “In addition, they are characterized by important physiological features – in comparison with adults, their respiratory muscles are weaker and, accordingly, the strength of the cough push is weaker,” Komarovsky wrote.

Due to weak muscles, the doctor explained, it is difficult for children to cough up and clear the airways from a stuck piece. This becomes especially dangerous when the first teeth appear in the child, that is, at the age of six to 12 months.

Earlier Komarovsky explained why children cannot be forced to breathe over potatoes. The doctor stressed that this procedure can lead to burns of the respiratory tract and noted that he had met many similar cases during his work in the hospital.