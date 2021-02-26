Doctor and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky called the worst ways to strengthen the immune system. He published a list of the most ineffective methods in Instagram…

The list includes biologically active additives (BAA), onions and garlic, as well as immunomodulators. In addition, according to the doctor, neither Eleutherococcus nor Echinacea helps to strengthen the immune system. He also referred to various amulets from viruses and homeopathy as ineffective methods.

In the same publication, the doctor listed several habits that are beneficial for the immune system: proper sleep, quitting alcohol and smoking, and good nutrition. Moderate physical activity and positive emotions help to strengthen the immune system. In addition, Komarovsky included vaccination in the list of effective methods.

Komarovsky previously spoke about the effect of eating ice cream on immunity. According to him, regular use of this product is good for health, since exposure to cold strengthens the local immunity of the oral cavity. At the same time, the doctor drew attention to the fact that the exposure to cold must necessarily be regular: if you consume ice cream once a month, it will not have any positive effect.