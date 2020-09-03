Highlights: Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested on 29 January for making inflammatory statements.

Through the letter, Dr. Kafeel Khan told the condition of the prison, he said – I used to vomit often.

After the release, Dr. Kafeel Khan said, the other inmates of the jail also respected me, starting the day with Radhe-Radhe.

Gorakhpur

Dr. Kafeel Khan of BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh was arrested on 29 January on charges of making inflammatory statements on CAA and proposed NRC. After this, NSA was imposed on him on 13 February. Dr. Kafeel got bail from the High Court after being in jail for almost eight months, after which he was released. After coming out of jail, Dr. Kafeel has exposed the jail. Inside the jail, Dr. Kafeel wrote a letter, in which he has mentioned the misconduct that happened to him.

Dr. Kafeel wrote a letter during his stay in Mathura jail. In this, he has mentioned from morning defecation to dinner. Dr. Kafeel has written that there is only one toilet among 150 inmates, in which normally no one can go inside. Also, he has mentioned vomiting after defecation several times.

Accused of starving in jail

Dr. Kafeel also gave information about the poor arrangement of food and drink. Kafeel said, ‘Other prisoners in the jail respected me. Morning would be from Radhe-Radhe and at night everyone would see Ramayana-Mahabharata together. ‘ In fact, after getting bail from the High Court, Dr. Kafeel had said to starve in jail.

Dr. Kafeel’s letter

What in Dr. Kafeel’s letter?

Dr. Kafeel has written in the letter, ‘At 5 o’clock in the morning, the sound of soldiers breaks sleep. They say get up and all the people sit down to count. As soon as the count is complete, people run for the toilet. The jail has a capacity of 534 with 1600 prisoners. Each barrack has 125-150 captives and 4 to 6 toilets in line. For defecation, I am usually at number three fourth. Then wait when another one comes out. As your number comes closer, the pain in the stomach increases. Finally, when you enter the toilet, so many flies and mosquitoes, so much smell that I already vomit. Keep flies and mosquitoes away and run out somehow. Then clean the hands and take them in line to bathe. The number usually comes here in half an hour. There are 3-4 taps in the open. I wash the clothes first by washing the floor and then taking a shower. Oatmeal or gram comes at around 7:30 or 8 o’clock. Line up for that again. ‘

What is the whole matter?

Dr. Kafeel Khan gave a speech at Aligarh Muslim University on 12 December 2019. Controversy ensued. Around 600 students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was arrested on January 29, approximately 45 days after Kafeel Khan’s speech. After his arrest, he was sent to Mathura jail. A case was filed against Kafeel Khan in 153 A on charges of inciting religious sentiments. However, Dr Kafeel was subsequently booked in sections like 153B (rhetoric against national unity), 109 (abetment) and 502 (2) – (spoiling peace system). After the arrest, NSA was imposed on Dr. Kafeel Khan on 13 February.

Know the NSA too

Now let’s talk about the National Security Act ie NSA. This law came into existence during the government of Indira Gandhi. Under this law, anyone who is in danger of law and order can be kept in jail for 12 months. However, to be kept in jail for more than three months, approval of the advisory board is required.

High court lashes out

Dr. Kafeel was in Mumbai when the UP STF arrived to arrest him. After the arrest, Dr. Kapil got bail on 10 February but was not released for three days. Meanwhile, NSA was imposed on him by the Aligarh district administration. The High Court has also reprimanded the district administration in this matter. The High Court remarked that the NSA was put up without hearing the entire speech, while Dr. Kafeel’s statement reflected national unity.

‘CM Yogi patted his back’

In 2017, 60 children died due to lack of oxygen at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. After this Dr. Kafeel was accused of irregularity and negligence and had to go to jail. In this case, Dr. Kafeel also told that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to BRD Medical College on 9 August 2017. He was also very happy when he saw the children’s ICU ward there. Dr. Kafeel says, ‘CM had patted my back too. He was misled on August 10 incident, due to which I was sent to jail.