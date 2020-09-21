Highlights: Dr. Kafeel Khan, recently released from jail, met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, including family

After the release of Kafeel Khan from jail, the Congress General Secretary interacted with him and took his well.

There was speculation that he would join politics in Congress, though Kafeel rejected it.

Recently out of jail, Dr. Kafeel Khan met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with the family. After the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan from jail, the Congress General Secretary had talked to him about his well being and promised him all possible help. After this, there was speculation that he would join politics in the Congress, although Dr. Kafeel rejected it.

Dr. Kafeel Khan along with his family met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Along with Kafeel, his wife and children also met Priyanka Gandhi. The UP Congress has shared the pictures on social media. During this meeting in Delhi, UP Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu and Minority Congress Chairman Shahnawaz Alam were also present.

Congress launched campaign for the release of Kafeel

Please tell that the UP Congress had launched a big campaign for the release of Kafeel. Congressmen raised their voice for the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan by signing signature campaigns, protests and writing letters all over the state. After Kafeel’s release, he and his family were also appointed by the Congress in a resort in Jaipur.

Complaint against Yogi government in UN

Dr. Kafeel Khan has taken his fight against the Yogi government to international level. Dr. Kafeel Khan wrote a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) about the widespread violations of international human safety standards in India and the misuse of strict laws such as the NSA and UAPA to suppress the voice of disagreement.

Kafeel Khan was in jail for 7 months

Action was taken against the Kafeel Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year in Aligarh for making inflammatory speeches. He was lodged in the Mathura jail for nearly seven and a half months under the National Security Act. After the order, Kafeel’s family reached Mathura jail for his release, but the authorities refused to release him citing non-order.