Dr Kafeel Khan, a resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has again come into the limelight. The Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of the jailed Kafeel. Along with this, the National Security Act (NSA) imposed on him has also been repealed by the court. The ‘provocative speech’ for which Dr. Kafeel Khan was imprisoned for 9 months is considered by the High Court to be a unity enhancer. Discussions since the Oxigen scandal in Gorakhpur Who is Dr. Kafeel? What is the whole matter? What are they accused of? Let’s understand.

Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan of the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an anti-CAA demonstration. He was imprisoned in Mathura jail by imposing National Security Act (NSA). The High Court has ruled on this matter on Tuesday.

After the death of children in Gorakhpur Oxygen case

Doctor Kafeel Khan’s name came into the limelight 3 years ago. Children died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, affecting the encephalitis disease. After this scandal in August 2017, the state government was removed from the post of Nodal Officer Incharge of Encephalitis Ward, accusing him of doing private practice and negligence in duty.

Allegations of negligence, corruption, Kafeel had also put his side

In the same case of death of children, Dr. Kafeel was suspended by making many allegations including negligence, involvement in corruption. He was sent to jail. However, on behalf of Kafeel, it was called a conspiracy. He had told that lack of oxygen was reported from the Principal of the Medical College, CMO to the DM of the district. He had also approached local suppliers for oxygen and other hospitals.

From the doctors’ association to the IMA, Dr. Kafil’s arrest was condemned. He was said to have been falsely implicated and made a scapegoat. Many social workers to health professionals also protested. The IMA Secretary had ordered a high-level inquiry into the case, accusing the state government officials of falsely implicating him.

Kafeel came in the limelight after the Oxigen scandal

After spending 9 months in jail, Dr. Kafeel got bail in April 2018. However, even after coming out, he kept calling the deaths of the children as genocide and blamed the UP administration. In July 2018, there were reports of him becoming ‘bankrupt’. Kafeel alleged that no one is doing business with him and his brother for fear of government and administration. There was also an incident of firing on his brother, but a police investigation revealed a land-related case.

Provocative speech was arrested from FIR, Mumbai, NSA imposed

After this, Dr. Kafeel addressed the students at Aligarh Muslim University during the Anti CAA performance in December 2019 last year. He was accused of making inflammatory speeches. He escaped after the FIR was registered. He was arrested by the UP ATS from Mumbai on 29 January. After this, he was put in jail in Mathura by applying rasuka.

Dr Kafeel filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the detention under Rasuka (NSA). On August 11, the Supreme Court, while hearing his petition, ordered that the hearing on the pending petition of Dr. Kafeel be completed in the High Court within 15 days.

HC said the speech for which he was in jail, the one who enhances unity

The High Court on Tuesday declared the arrest of Dr Kafeel Khan under Rasuka illegal. Also ordered his immediate release. The government considered Dr. Kafeel’s speech as provocative in opposition to the CAA. But the court said in the judgment that Dr. Kafeel’s speech was not to increase violence or hatred, but to increase national integrity and unity among citizens.