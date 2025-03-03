The award has recognized its findings about the relationship between metabolic diseases, nutrition and intestinal microbiota

The doctor José Manuel Fernández-RealResearcher in Endocrinology and Nutrition, has received the Danone Institute Award for scientific career Dr. Carles Martí Henneberg in its 31st edition. The award recognizes his pioneering work in the relationship between obesity, type 2 diabetes and chronic inflammation.

During the award ceremony, which took place in the Cyberbn Conference, Fernández-Real presented his research on the impact of the intestinal microbiota in metabolic processes, highlighting his role in diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Throughout his speech, he stressed how food influences the composition of the Microbiota and its relationship with inflammatory processes.

“The feeding It is a determining factor in the composition of the intestinal microbiota, and its study in patients with obesity is essential to better understand the inflammatory processes associated with these diseases, ”said the award -winning.

The president of the Danone Institute, José López Miranda, highlighted the international achievements of Dr. Fernández-Real, who is considered one of the most influential scientists in endocrinologywith more than 550 publications and a key investigation in the field of obesity and type 2 diabetes.









The Danone Institute Award to the scientific trajectory recognizes excellence in research on nutrition, health and prevention of metabolic diseases, consolidating as one of the most prestigious in Spain in your area.