Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a review meeting with the Delhi government on Friday for the January 2 dry run for the Kovid-19 vaccination. Talking to video conferencing, Dr. Harshvardhan said that the list of health workers has been made and will be uploaded on the Kovid platform. He described the vaccination of Corona as an election in the country.

During the meeting, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “Just like we prepare during elections, similarly we need to train every member of all medical teams responsibly.” He further said that two thousand master at national level There will be trainers. Training is going on in the states and districts of the country. This whole process is similar to conducting elections, where the team is also trained at a booth.

Through this training, extensive research is done on minimum details. At least 2 vaccines have sent applications for emergency use to drug controllers and specialists. Their data is being studied. The Committee of Experts of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will hold a meeting on the application of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to allow emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine at Oxford University. It is believed that the Covishield vaccine of the Serum Institute will be approved.

‘No need to panic with new strain’

Recently, Harsh Vardhan had said that the government is cautious and there is no need to panic, amid concerns about a new strain of infection of the corona virus in Britain. Harshvardhan said, “The government is fully aware of everything. If you ask me, there is no need to panic. He said that the government has done everything in the last one year which was important to deal with Kovid-19.