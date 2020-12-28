Serum Institute of India (SII) launched the country’s first vaccine ‘Nimosil’ on the market on Monday. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan along with SII team launched this vaccine through virtual medium. Speaking on the occasion, Union Harsh Vardhan said – This vaccine is a big achievement for the public health system of the country, this affordable and high quality vaccine will provide protection against pneumonia disease to children.

CEO of this country’s largest vaccine-producing company based in Pune, Adar Poonawala tweeted, “Dr. Harshvardhan, thanks for launching the first ‘Made in India’ vaccine Nimosil, a serum institute to protect children from pneumonia. Poonawala said that the vaccine will not only help the children of India, but through UNICEF, children from all over the world will benefit from it.

Most affordable comment

The Serum Institute claims that their indigenous pneumonia vaccine is the most affordable vaccine worldwide. Foreign vaccines are very expensive. The price of one dose of pneumonia vaccine Nimosil has been kept at three dollars i.e. about 220 rupees for the public market and $ 10 i.e. about 730 rupees for the private market.

Three doses required

Vaccination against pneumonia in India will require three doses of the vaccine. It provides protection against 10 types of bacteria called pneumococcus, which cause pneumonia, meningitis, ear and blood transfusions in children.

What is pneumonia

Pneumonia is a type of infection caused by bacteria called pneumococcus. In most cases the lungs are damaged by such infection. Pneumonia remains a threat to children under the age of five worldwide. In the year 2018, 67 thousand 800 children died due to this disease at the age of five years.

Corona Symptoms Prevention

The company reported that pneumonia is one of the severe symptoms of corona. Currently, the vaccines of Corona which are being made worldwide, have not been tested on young children. Nimosil vaccine is an expectation for children.