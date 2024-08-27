Survey conducted from August 23 to 25 shows that the current mayor is the favorite for reelection; other candidates scored 2% or less

The current mayor of Macapá (AP) is the favorite for reelection, according to a survey released by Quaest on Monday (Aug 26, 2024). The survey shows that Dr. Furlan (MDB) has 91% of voting intentions. Tied in 2nd place are Aline (Republicans), Patricia Ferraz (PSDB) and Gilvam Borges (Forward) with 2% each.

The other candidates did not score in the survey.

Here is the stimulated scenario for the 1st round:

Dr. Furlan (MDB) – 91%

Aline Gurgel (Republicans) – 2%

Patricia Ferraz (PSDB) – 2%

Gilvam Borges (Forward) – 2%

Paulo Lemos (Psol) – 1%

Gianfranco (PSTU) – 0%

Jairo Palheta (PCO) – 0%

Sharon Braga (New) – 0%

blank/invalid/not going to vote – 1%

undecided – 1%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 23 to 25, 2024. 704 people aged 16 or over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 4 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number AP-00095/2024. According to the company that conducted the survey, the cost of the study was R$89,584. The amount was paid by Amazon Network.

