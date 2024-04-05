After the tragic death of Muñequita Milly, the artist's family decided to sue Dr. Víctor Fong for alleged medical negligence when performing liposuction on her. It is important to emphasize that the autopsy revealed that the singer died due to multiple intestinal lacerations and peritonitis. Despite these harsh accusations, Dr. Fong would have tried to reach an agreement with the bereaved to try to silence them, said the father of Milly doll.

Did Dr. Fong offer Dolly Milly's family money to shut them up?

During the last edition of 'America today', Milly Doll's father, Jaime Quispe Mamanistated that the Dr. Victor Fong He tried to approach them and offer them money to stop talking about the case in the media. This would have occurred when she was with her relatives at the clinic while they were treating the singer.

“Yes, he approached some relatives. I think they tried to negotiate, but the family is strong. We did not accept. It is also a life. It is a life. We are not going to sell a life,” stated the interpreter's father at the wake.

It is important to emphasize that this would not be the first time that Fong has had this kind of attitude. Ethel Pozo He narrated in his program that, several years ago, Samahara Lobaton He presented serious medical problems after an intervention with the doctor and that he had reached a financial agreement so that the case would not be exposed in public.

“It's not the first time. We've already heard it, it's practically the doctor's modus operandi. A moment ago I said about Samahara Lobatón. I reaffirm it, although she never wanted to tell it. At that time she was on 'The Big Show' “and it was serious. Why did we all find out? Because he couldn't go to rehearse, because he was serious. He never made it public because he reached a financial agreement,” attacked the host of 'America today'.

Who was Milly Doll?

The Milly Doll began her successful artistic career at the age of five. Her father, Jaime Quispe, was the great promoter of her taste for music and who introduced her to the world of folklore. The young girl began to become known in a contest celebrating the anniversary of Yanaguaya, her hometown in Sandia, Puno. In this first performance, she captivated the audience with her performance of 'No me casa', a popular song by Fresialinda.

“In the musical field I feel completely comfortable, since wherever I go I have the unconditional support of my father, who serves as my manager, and my brother Oliver Jaime. He not only plays the keyboard in our band, but who is also the brain behind my successes,” declared the late interpreter.

What did Dr. Victor Fong's brother say about the Milly Doll case?

On April 4, the program 'Say it loud' broadcast a video in which Jhonattan Barriga Fong, brother of Víctor Barriga Fong, is explaining to Muñequita Milly's relatives about the singer's situation. This dialogue took place at the Santa Catalina clinic, located in the La Victoria district, where the folklore performer underwent liposuction.

“I think we are going to do very well because surgically it is already resolved, vital functions stable, everything is fine. It has to go well, but it requires a good level of antibiotics and special care,” said Jhonattan Fong after the singer finished the operation. .

Who is Dr. Victor Fong?

Víctor Fong is a Peruvian plastic surgeon who obtained his degree in Medicine at the Antenor Orrego Private University and completed his specialization in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of San Martín de Porres. In addition to his academic training, he has worked in various medical centers, such as the Ica Regional Hospital, the Santa Teresa de Abancay Clinic and the Central Military Hospital Perú.

However, Dr. Fong's career has been overshadowed by a series of controversies due to numerous malpractice claims filed by his patients. Among the people who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the results of the procedures performed by the doctor are the actress Maricielo Effio, the former reality girl Sheyla Rojas, the fashion designer Cinthia Vigil and even the family of the Doll Milly, who has denounced for medical negligence after performing a liposculpture that apparently caused the death of the young singer.

What did Muñequita' Milly die from, according to the autopsy?

Last Thursday, April 5, the Public Ministry announced the cause of Doll Milly's death through the autopsy certificate, which was read by host Magaly Medina in her program. According to this document, the singer died due to multiple intestinal lacerations and peritonitis, conditions that arose after undergoing liposuction performed by surgeon Víctor Barriga Fong.