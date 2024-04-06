Muñequita Milly will be buried this April 6 in her native Puno accompanied by her loved ones, friends and followers of her career. For her part, Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong published a statement regretting the young woman's departure. In the statement, he assured that he has been actively collaborating with the authorities in order to clarify the facts.

Statement from Dr. Víctor Fong. Photo: Instagram/Victor Fong

What did Dr. Víctor Fong say after the death of Muñequita Milly?

The doctor Victor Barriga Fong He used his social networks to comment on the early death of Flor Quispe, his patient. According to the autopsy performed, the young woman died after sufferingr intestinal lacerations and peritonitis. Given this, investigations are underway to determine the involvement of those involved in what would be medical negligence.

In that sense, the well-known surgeon wrote: “I deeply regret the departure of Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapucaknown as Milly doll. I reiterate my condolences to all his family, friends and followers in this moment of intense pain.. I want to communicate that I am actively collaborating with the authorities in the investigations they have initiated to clarify the facts. Thank you”.

What was the operating room like where Muñequita Milly was operated on by Dr. Víctor Fong?

In the space where the surgery was performed Milly doll A blue stretcher and various medical equipment used during the procedure could be seen. To the astonishment of the numerous admirers, prosecutor Guillermo Peñaloza issued a brief statement about the inspection carried out on Thursday, April 4 at the Santa Catalina Clinic. He explained that the purpose of the authorities' and his own visit to the establishment was to determine if there was medical negligence or a case of malpractice in the treatment of the artist.

“(Our presence is) to determine if the corresponding medical instruments were available for this type of operations (at the clinic),” he indicated. Furthermore, he explained that the interrogations of those involved, including the Dr. Fonghave not yet started, and that he is not in a position to reveal the findings of the inspection in the operating room, since this information is confidential.

What happened to the Santa Catalina Clinic, where Dr. Víctor Fong operated on Muñequita Milly?

After inspecting the site where surgeon Víctor Barriga Fong operated on Muñequita Milly, the Municipality of La Victoria sanctioned the Santa Catalina Clinic. The authority proceeded to close the facilities after finding irregularities, including the absence of licenses necessary to carry out surgical procedures.

Did Víctor Fong offer money to Muñequita Milly's family to silence them?

The relatives of Milly doll They have charged Dr. Fong with alleged medical negligence and now claim that he attempted to negotiate a settlement to stop the lawsuit from pursuing.

“Yes, he approached some relatives. I think they tried to negotiate, but the family is strong. We do not accept. It's also a life. It's a life. We are not going to sell a life,” said the interpreter's father at the wake.