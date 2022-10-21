Maria Elena Leiva better known as Dr. Fit, has been denounced for malpractice. Of her patients, 5 of them revealed to “Magaly TV, the firm” the medical problems they experienced after being operated on by the specialist. In addition, they mentioned having been intimidated so that they do not report.

Leiva injected the young women with methacrylate, a corrosive substance for the skin, which is very difficult to extract from the skin as it is a plastic compound. The case became media coverage, as Dr. Fit is a well-known influencer on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She has also visited TV shows and has worked with public figures.

Figures such as Rodrigo González, Gigi Miter and Magaly Medina questioned his professionalism and in an interview with “Amor y fuego”, María Elena Leiva revealed what studies he has.

Dr. Fit defends her studies and professionalism

In an interview with the Willax TV program on October 18, María Elena Leiva Corcuera specified that she is a surgeon, but that she does not have a specialty in plastic surgery and therefore only works in the area of ​​“non-invasive” aesthetic medicine.

“I trained in 2006 to 2007. I do have this specialty of Aesthetic Medicine that does not exist in our country, but I did,” he told “Amor y fuego.” However, she was criticized by Rodrigo González for considering that she is not sufficiently prepared.

“I don’t have to be to inject substances like the ones we already inject. You are wrong Rodrigo, I tell you flatly that you are wrong because you do not need to be a plastic surgeon or a dermatologist to inject gel implants such as hyaluronic,” said Dr. Fit.

Dra. Fit promotes the use of methacrylate and reveals which celebrities came to her

Not only media figures criticized Dr. Fit, medical colleagues also spoke out and rejected her work with methacrylate. “Imagine injecting plastic in a liquid state into the tissues of a person . It is impossible to remove them. This causes irreparable damage and health disorders in patients. The law is going to take care of you at some point, ”said surgeon Daniel Slobodianik.

Even so, María Elena Leiva defends the use of this substance and even now promotes a penis thickening treatment with this dangerous material. It is a “non-invasive treatment, it does not cause pain and with noticeable changes instantly”, the doctor promoted without warning of the adverse effects.

Along the same lines, she revealed that several celebrities trusted her and that they were satisfied with the results. She named Sheyla Rojas, comic actress Dayanita, Rossy War, Pantera Zegarra and Tigress of the East; however, the latter slipped that she did not know what chemical she placed in the temporal area and the jaw.