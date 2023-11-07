SAW announces the partnership between Sonic the Hedgehog and movement Movember showing off a new look Dr. Eggman. For the occasion, in fact, the famous villain he eliminated his iconic mustacheso that we can regrow it during the month of November and thus participate in the initiative.

For those who don’t know him the Movember movement was born to create more awareness about men’s health, both regarding possible physical problems and mental health prevention. Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Dr. Eggman will shave his mustache for the first time in celebration of Movember and Sonic Superstars collaboration

SEGA announced today that Dr. Eggman will be shaving his signature mustache for the first time in more than 30 years, to celebrate the collaboration between Movemberthe largest men’s health charity, and Sonic Superstars. The antagonist of Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most famous villains in the history of video games, took up the scissors to show off a new look throughout November.

To spread awareness about men’s health, SEGA commissioned research which found that a third (34%) of males aged 16 to 24 participated in Movember. Nearly a fifth (18%) have decided to grow a mustache to resemble one of their favorite characters. Freddie Mercury (20%) was voted popular culture’s most iconic mustache. Dr. Eggman (12%) still placed ahead of figures such as wrestler Hulk Hogan (9%), pop star Prince (8%) and presenter Ron Burgundy (7%).

The study found that 2 in 5 members of Gen-Z (39%) find mustaches fashionable, which is why a third (35%) of men aged 16 to 24 sport a moustache. Three in five (62%) admit to having tried to grow a mustache at least once.

Mustaches also play a role in their love lives. A quarter (23%) of Gen-Z think a mustache makes a man more attractive, while a fifth (20%) are more likely to date a man with a moustache. In fact, one in ten people (8%) say they would only date a man with a moustache, and 14% confessed that they would be a little disappointed if they discovered that the man they were dating wasn’t capable of growing it. . One man in ten (11%) between 16 and 24 years old admits that he has a mustache on the advice of his partner, while a fifth (18%) has tried to grow it, in vain.

A quarter (27%) of men aged 16 to 24 think a mustache makes them appear more mature and a fifth (21%) say a mustache gives them confidence, which is why one in ten (10%) ) admits that facial hair allows you to express a new personality. Meanwhile, a fifth (22%) are happy to have a mustache because it’s a great icebreaker and half (48%) say they get compliments on their mustache at least once a week.

Daniel Lazarides, vice president of central marketing EMEA at SEGA, says: “We’ve always admired Movember’s important work supporting men’s health and can’t wait to spread awareness of this incredible cause by removing one of the most famous mustaches in pop culture history.” Sonic Superstars is an homage to the classic 2D scrolling games of the ’90s, so it’s the perfect time to introduce Dr. Eggman in a way fans haven’t seen before: without the mustache he’s sported for more than 30 years. Join Dr. Eggman by getting sponsored to grow your own mustache this November!”

Anne-Cecile Berthier, UK and EU director of Movember, says: “When we heard that SEGA and Sonic Superstars wanted to support Movember by shaving Dr. Eggman’s iconic mustache, for the very first time, we immediately realized it would attract attention. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most popular video game series, and we’re grateful to Dr. Eggman for putting his dream of world domination on hold to help us spread awareness about men’s health. We hope our collaboration with SEGA inspires more people to get involved and support our fundraising this Movember.”

Sonic Superstarsthe acclaimed return of Sonic the Hedgehog’s two-dimensional gameplay, sees players tackling the wonderful Northstar Islands, where they will unleash the Emerald’s brand-new powers to move and attack in new and dynamic ways.

Players will be able to join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy in an all-new adventure to stop the evil Dr. Eggman and Fang, and thwart their diabolical plan to turn the islands’ mammoth animals into badniks!

Sonic Superstars is available digitally and physically on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™, as well as digitally on PC.

