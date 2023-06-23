As part of a special Sonic the Hedgehog birthday showcase, Sega has revealed a new Lego Dr. Eggman set arriving alongside four previously announced sets on 1st August this year.

Lego formally revealed its second wave of Sonic the Hedgehog sets back in April, confirming an August arrival for Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, Sonic’s Speed ​​Sphere Challenge, Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, plus Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane.

However, the promotional video released alongside the April announcement teased a fifth Dr. Eggman themed set, and now, two months on, all has revealed.

Sonic Superstars’ Lego skin pre-order bonus trailer.

The new set hasn’t yet appeared in Lego’s online store, but it’s popped up elsewhere on the site, under the name Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot. It features an Eggman minifigure revealed in his hulking mech, and includes fireable torpedoes, deadly spikes, another Lego Sonic, and a tiny robot pal.

“The villainous Dr. Eggman and his minion, Cubot, are capturing animals to power up their inventions,” reads the accompanying blurb. “Can you launch Sonic in the speed sphere so he can rescue his animal friends? You’ll need to avoid the spikes to ensure a clean hit on Dr. Eggman and power down his mech. With Dr. Eggman out of action, Sonic and his friends can explore the research station to gather intel for their next mission.”

There’s no word of a price or piece count for Lego’s Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot set but expect more details head of its 1st August launch.

And in other Lego/Sonic news, Sega has announced it’ll be releasing a Lego Dr. Eggman skin for the upcoming Sonic Superstars. It’ll be available to those who pre-order the game ahead of its autumn arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.