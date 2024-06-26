Recently, news came to light that may be strong for those who admire the content creator who calls himself Dr Disrespectgiven that its sponsoring brand, Turtle Beach has decided to cut ties with it in a surprising way, or at least that is what many think. And the user has become known for different controversies, so everything has accumulated to the point where he has been left without the trust of any brand that can bring him money.

This comes at a time when Guy Beahm is going through accusations in which they mention that he has tried to harass minors on the platform of Twitch, which is why he was banned from said platform a little over four years ago in the past. There is also a new report from Bloomberg who corroborates the claims acted inappropriately, which is not legal at all.

At the time, the Headphones Dr Disrespect Limited Edition Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX They sold for $200, but users of reddit They noticed that all mentions of the user, including their branded products, had been quietly deleted from the site. Turtle Beach.

Three sources familiar with the incident said the streamer exchanged “sexually explicit” messages with a minor using the Amazon-owned platform’s built-in messaging tools. Two of the sources told him that the minor was asked what her plans were in TwitchCona big conference that would be held later that year, so it could involve wanting to go on a date or similar.

Here what was mentioned by himself Beahm:

Listen, I’m obviously bound by legal obligations because of the deal with Twitch, but I just need to say what I can say since this is the Internet. I did nothing wrong, this has all been investigated and resolved, nothing illegal was found, no crime was found and I was paid.

For now everything continues as normal regarding the streamer and his gaming sessions with the public, but one more sponsor has left his side.

Via: Kotaku

Author’s note: You must not be going through a comfortable situation right now, especially since streaming and videos are your way of living. You will have to save in case you have more cancellations.