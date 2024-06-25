Dr Disrespect finally confirmed that he had exchanged sexual messages with a minor , but denied the accusation of trying to arrange a meeting for sex. After days of strong pressure, Guy Beahm, this is his real name, decided to tell his version in a long post on X, explaining the events that happened then and those of the last few hours.

Dr Disrespect’s version

“Hi, I’d like to make a quick statement.” Dr Disrespect began, and then continued quickly towards the heart of the matter: “Let’s get to the point, as you know I have no filters. I have always been honest and transparent with you on everything I can talk about openly, and I am always willing to take responsibility… and that’s why I’m here now.

First of all, I want to apologize to everyone in my community, as well as those close to me, my team, and everyone at Midnight Society Game Studio.

Many people were kept in the dark about what happened between me and the Midnight Society yesterday, and we together made the painful decision of my resignation. Our team is full of incredibly talented and good people who have high career ambitions and families, and I would never want to jeopardize what we have built.

Everyone wanted to know why I was banned from Twitch, but for the last few years, for reasons beyond my control, I haven’t been allowed to say anything. Now that two former Twitch employees have gone public with the allegations, I can finally tell you my side of the story regarding the ban.

Were there any messages exchanged via Whisper on Twitch with a minor in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there any real intentions behind these messages? The answer is absolutely no. They were light, two-way conversations that sometimes veered a little too far into the inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no photos were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met this person. I moved forward with a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with Twitch and the case was resolved with a settlement. Let me be clear, this was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges were ever filed against me.”

In short, Beham admitted part of the accusations, but completely denied those of having tried to entice the minor. Therefore you assumed moral responsibility for what happened, but underlined the absence of criminal charges.

“Now, from a moral standpoint, I absolutely take responsibility. I should never have had these conversations to begin with. It’s my fault. It’s my fault as an adult, as a husband, and as a father. It should never have happened. I understand. I’m not perfect and I take full responsibility for it. It was stupid.

Having said that, don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen all the comments and labels that are lightly slapped on me. Social media is destructive. I’m not a fucking predator or pedophile. Are you joking? Anyone who really knows me knows what I think about these things and those types of people. Fuck you. I find them so disgusting that I hate to even hear them mentioned. Don’t exaggerate by labeling me as the worst of the worst. Go fuck yourself with that shit.”

I think I’ve said everything I needed to say about the ban itself. That’s how it is. That’s why Twitch made the decision in 2020.” In short, the story has been largely confirmed, but Beham rejects the accusation of pedophilia made against him by someone. According to him, the incident was only the result of carelessness and nothing more.

A social image of Dr Disrespect

“To my team, to the community, to the friends in the industry who have supported me, I apologize, I wish I had said everything sooner. You guys have always shown love and support to me and my family all these years, we love you like you can’t imagine. I have the best community and circle of friends ever. If this has made you uncomfortable, I understand. You don’t have to support me anymore, but know that you have always been appreciated.

But trust me and what I’m about to say… to all my haters who live and breathe social media with zero real life experience, I give a damn about you.

Finally, if you feel uncomfortable after reading this statement and think I’m an asshole, that’s okay. But I’m not going anywhere. Today I am no longer the same person who made that mistake so many years ago. I’m taking a long vacation with my family, as I said on stream, and I’ll come back with a lot less weight.

They want me to disappear… yes, of course.”

You can tell him anything, except not to be combative, even in a moment like this, which can’t be easy at all.