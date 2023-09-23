‘At the bottom there is room’ surprised its fans with the entry of Sasha Kapsunov As the Dr. Cortez to the popular América TV series. Given this, many began to get excited and theorize that it would be the new couple of Macarena, since the actress who plays her shared a cast with the aforementioned artist when they were teenagers. However, after the last chapter of ‘AFHS’it seems that they will change their mind.

This is because, in episode 311, on Friday, September 22, their characters kissed and, in the final minutes, the doctor is seen talking to July about it, even telling her that it is time to ask July to marry him. Macarena.

YOU CAN SEE: Francesca discovers Peter with condoms before the trip in ‘AFHS’: “Madame, it’s not what you think”

Why does Dr. Cortez want to propose to Macarena?

As we saw, since it appeared, the Dr. Cortez approached Macarena to remember old times, so fans of ‘AFHS’ They were excited about the possible romance between them, just like in ‘América Kids’. However, Diego’s sister had doubts about risking a relationship with Fabián, so she asked Claudio and Teresa for advice, who told her to kiss the doctor to check if they had chemistry.

For this reason, ‘Maca’ looked for ‘doc’ and kissed him without knowing that he is completely in love with her and, now, very excited about the idea of ​​having a relationship. Then, in the brief preview shared by América TV, it is seen that Fabián will talk to July about what happened and tell her that he plans to ask Macarena to marry him. As usual, the fans’ comments were immediate and said: “The ‘doc’, the least excited” and “The doctor flew a lot.”

Macarena looked for Dr. Cortez to kiss him in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: Love is over in ‘At the bottom there is room!: Jimmy and Alessia end their relationship because of Remo

What did Macarena feel after kissing Dr. Cortez?

Even though I had hopes for a relationship, Macarena confirmed that there is no chemistry between her and him Dr. Cortez, because, after the surprise kiss he gave her, she felt disappointed, she even said to herself: “I didn’t feel anything.” However, she didn’t tell Fabián and now she doesn’t know how to tell him, without hurting him, that they can’t be together.

#Cortez #propose #Maca #kissing #AFHS #quotThe #excitedquot