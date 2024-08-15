The Minister of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced today, Thursday, the death toll from monkeypox.

The minister said that the death toll has reached 548 since the beginning of this year.

The toll comes a day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of monkeypox in Africa a global health emergency, the highest level of warning the agency can issue.

The organization, which is concerned about the increasing number of infections in a number of African countries, quickly called for a meeting of experts to discuss the outbreak of the disease.

“The Emergency Committee met and informed me that in their view, the situation constitutes a global health emergency of international concern. I accepted that view,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference yesterday.

A “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC) is the highest level of warning that the World Health Organization can issue.

“The detection of a new strain of monkeypox and its rapid spread in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, its detection in neighboring countries that have not previously reported cases, and the potential for further spread in Africa and beyond are of grave concern,” Tedros said.

“It is clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop the outbreak and save lives,” he added, noting that everyone must be involved.

The decision came after the African Union’s health body declared a public health emergency on Tuesday over the outbreak of monkeypox (Mpox) on the continent.