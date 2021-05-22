It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, located in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The last time it erupted, it killed 200 people and displaced 300,000 in the nearby city of Goma. The authorities have already announced the start of the evacuation of the town.

Mount Nyiragongo, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted this Saturday, May 22, causing panic among residents of the nearby city of Goma, who fled carrying mattresses and other belongings to the border with Rwanda.

The Government of the country activated the evacuation plan for the town to prevent victims among the population of Goma, which is located about 10 kilometers south of the volcano.

Around seven in the afternoon local time (16:00 GMT) the eruption began: a red glow filled the sky in the area and in the city the electricity supply was cut and telephone lines were interrupted.

Nyiargongo is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and is often a tourist attraction for visitors who want to see the lava lake housed in its crater.

Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in the lakeside city of around 2 million people, explained that Goma did not appear to be at risk and that the lava appeared to be flowing east, toward the Rwandan border.

A United Nations source told Reuters that, on a UN helicopter reconnaissance flight, they recognized that no lava was flowing into Goma or any major population center.

Almost twenty years since the last eruption

Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, forcing some 300,000 people to flee the lava that covered much of Goma and killed about 200 people.

For his part, the military governor of the North Kivu province, Constant Ndima, called on the population to remain calm. “I ask you to follow the instructions of the provincial coordinator of civil protection and the instructions of the police and the armed forces,” he said.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya tweeted photos of an emergency meeting in Kinshasa, the country’s capital, led by the prime minister and said authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

The NGO that coordinates security for non-governmental organizations in the country, INSO, specified in a note that lava had cut off a main road that goes north of Goma.

Volcanologists at the Goma Volcano Observatory, who monitor Nyiragongo activity, have struggled to conduct basic checks on a regular basis since the World Bank cut funding amid allegations of embezzlement.

On May 10, the Observatory already warned in a report on the situation of the volcanoes of the Virunga mountain range (the Nyamulagira and the Nyiragongo) that both “are very active, particularly the Nyiragongo, where some hybrid earthquakes are observed. sporadic “.

“This activity still does not affect inhabited areas but they deserve particular follow-up attention,” the Observatory recommended in its report.

Goma is located along the border between the Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the UN peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

With Reuters and EFE