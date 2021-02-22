A terrorist commando attacked, it seems with small arms, a convoy of Minusco (UN mission for the stabilization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Monday morning. Two Italians, the rifleman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and the ambassador to the DRC, Luca Attanasio, 43, have died. Their driver, whose name was not known at the time of this writing, is also deceased. The attack took place in North Kivu and is in fact an attempted hostage-taking, according to what rangers from Virunga National Park reported to several foreign media. North Kivu is an area where there are several Hutu armed groups, the Congolese Nyatura and the Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda. The Congolese Tutsi group of M23 is also active there. Minusco is the strongest United Nations peacekeeping operation, which has deployed 15,000 troops in the region. GD S.