The general elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continue this Thursday, December 21, in the polling stations that, due to various logistical problems, could not open the day before. Opposition candidates demand “the reorganization of these failed elections” and ask their activists to closely monitor the vote count.

“We spent the night here because the voting machines run out of battery all the time and the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission) workers asked us to be patient,” explained Kato Mungi, a housewife who came this Thursday the 21st. December to cast their vote at a school in the Kalamu commune, in the center of the capital, Kinshasa.

The elections that began on Wednesday had to continue this Thursday, December 21 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in several electoral sites that could not open the day before due to a logistical chaos observed in this country, which has very limited infrastructure.

After a day marked by delays of up to three hours in the opening of the voting centers, the president of the electoral body, Dénis Kadima, reported on national television that the vote would continue “on Wednesday afternoon for the polling stations that opened late.” and on Thursday for those that did not open.

The outgoing president, Félix Tshisekedi, is seeking a second term against 18 other candidates, including several opposition heavyweights who have denounced “total chaos” and “irregularities” in these general elections (presidential, legislative, provincial and local).

“Everything is going well, electoral operations began at 06:00” (0400 GMT), Likanga Ikobo, head of a group of villages in the Walikale territory, in North Kivu (east), said by telephone on Thursday. , interviewed by AFP from Goma, capital of the province.

Two towns in the south of Lubero, another territory of North Kivu, “have been voting since this morning,” said Amini Mumbere, the governor's delegate.

In these towns, as in other locations far from urban centers, the electoral materials did not arrive in time to organize the vote on the scheduled day, while the vast majority of the polling stations that opened did so with significant delays.

Government satisfaction

Voting continued at several polling stations late into the night, and even into the early morning, as exhausted poll workers carried out the recount.

During the day on Wednesday, irritation took over the voting lines and some workers from the electoral commission (Céni) were attacked and voting centers were looted.

The president of Céni, Denis Kadima, clarified that the logistical problems were not concentrated in any of the 26 provinces. “The difficulties extend throughout the country, which has almost the same characteristics in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

He added that around 70% of voters who wanted to do so were able to vote on Wednesday.

More than 44 million voters, out of a total of around 100 million inhabitants, were called to the polls to choose from more than 100,000 candidates.

In a press release, the Government acknowledged “the delay observed in the opening of some polling stations”, but congratulated the Congolese people for their “mobilization” and the Ceni for its “determination” to organize on time elections that, according to it , they developed “generally well.”

The opposition on guard

Five opposition presidential candidates, on the other hand, demanded “the reorganization of these failed elections, by a Céni that is integrated in a different way.”

Among Félix Tshisekedi's opponents are Moïse Katumbi, former governor of the Katanga mining region (southeast); Martin Fayulu, who claims that the outgoing president stole his victory in the 2018 elections; and the doctor Denis Mukwege, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner for his work with women victims of rape in the context of war.

Suspicious since the beginning of the electoral process, everyone asked their followers to monitor the count.

Tensions are feared when the results are announced, in a country with a turbulent political history and a territory immensely rich in minerals, but with a predominantly poor population.

The campaign was also clouded by the security situation in the east of the country, which has been experiencing a peak of tension for two years with the resurgence of the rebellion of the M23 group, supported by Rwanda.

While some Congolese went to the polls this Thursday, the vote count was progressing. According to the electoral calendar, the results of the presidential elections should be published on December 31, although they could be known sooner if the process is completed.

With EFE and AFP