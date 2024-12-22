Dr. Cavadas has given what is his most personal interview to date. The Valencian doctor has attended the program General Plan from TVE, where, in addition to talking about his most personal side, he has openly commented on his opinion on the politics and state of public health in our country.

The one who is one of the most prestigious surgeons in the world has spoken in this way with Jenaro Castro, director of the program, to whom he has assured that Spanish healthcare “is a gem” compared to that of the rest of the countries and that medicine “is a blessing.” “Surgery is the dark side of medicine and the disease makes us all the same,” he added.

Likewise, he highlighted that Spanish politics is “very sick” and that if you remove the lie from this activity “You have very little left.” Therefore, when asked by Castro what surgery he would use in politics, the Valencian doctor was clear: euthanasia.

“I’m not talking about any color. But if politics are floral, childish games and language torture to try to make one thing seem like another, Today and tomorrow it is the opposite and what I do is phenomenal, but if you do it I will apply esdrújulas…”, he said.

“I would put honesty and truth in it. I understood it as a series of professionals, who must be paid well, who are in charge of identify and solve the population’s problems”, He added about his vision of how he sees politics.

Furthermore, the prestigious surgeon has also addressed issues such as immortality, an issue that, in his opinion, It seems to him “an absurd idea.” He has also spoken out about global overpopulation, which he believes is behind “uncontrolled migratory flows.”

Beyond politics and health, the doctor has also spoken about his family. “I met my wife a few years ago and she turned my life around. “I married her and she made me happy, so it completely changed my order of priorities,” has asserted. “If you are lucky enough to love and be loved, and to improve the life of a stranger, your life will have been well lived,” he highlighted in this regard.