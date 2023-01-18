Lucas Hamúco-founder and partner of Dr Cash, said that the company will have an application to further expand the granting of credit for medical and dental procedures. The statement was given in conversation with Miguel Carvalhofor the 45th episode of the PodDreama podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

According to Hamú, the novelty will serve to attract more clients to partner clinics of fintech (startup technology and finance) and also to provide clearer information to creditors, including on installments.

Now 30 years old, he defined the company’s purpose as “facilitate access to health through technology”.

Dr.Cash works as a payment alternative for health procedures. Some of the advantages of the service include lower interest rates and the possibility of paying the amount in up to 24 installments.

THE BV bank became a minority partner of the company on December 8, 2022. startup was valued at R$175 million after the contribution.

For the co-founder, BV’s investment was important for Dr.Cash’s growth. Both corporations have been operating together since 2019. The bank provides the necessary capital for the fintech offer credit and manage the client’s portfolio.

“It was natural that if we delivered the data, it continued to grow, eventually we would approach BV”said Hamu.

Dr.Cash’s level of responsibility with BV increased with the contribution, as the investment was now more serious. According to Hamú, this encourages her team. “The level of charge becomes another internally”.

The money will be used to invest in two main aspects: technology and people. One of the company’s goals for 2023 is to increase the number of collaborators to 150 people. Currently, there are 74.

Watch (52min28s):

PODDREAM

THE PodDream is the home of young Brazilian entrepreneurship. Presented by admin Miguel Carvalhothe podcast tells the stories of entrepreneurs of the most varied sizes and areas to inform and inspire those who want to open a new business in Brazil.

The program is a production Doxa and Power360 for the Entrepreneurial Powernew editorship of the digital newspaper with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).

The podcast is weekly and available on Tuesdays, always on channel of Power360 on Youtube. The attraction is also conveyed by the Entrepreneur Channelof Bandeirantes Group.

Watch previous episodes of the show: