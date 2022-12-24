Wirecard, for years the showpiece of the German financial tech sector, collapsed in 2020 due to large-scale fraud. In the criminal proceedings, a key witness stated this week that former CEO Markus Braun was aware of the deception before 2015.

An ex-top executive in prison, a former executive on the run and a promising tech company whose billion-dollar valuation went up in smoke. Those are, roughly summarized, three important consequences of the discovery of the large-scale fraud at Wirecard, 2.5 years ago.

Wirecard was a financial services and technology company that had developed an internet payment system, among other things.

In a criminal trial, which began December 8 and resumed this week, German prosecutors suspect ex-CEO Markus Braun and two others of forming a criminal organization that allegedly embezzled 3.1 billion euros. Oliver Bellenhaus, a former Wirecard executive in Dubai, testified as a star witness.



Little did I know I was going to bed with rats and waking up with the plague. Oliver Bellenhaus

,,Dr. Braun made sure we all went in the same direction,” Bellenhaus said on the third day of session in a bunker 5 meters below the city of Munich. According to the key witness, Braun was the ‘absolute CEO’, who had ‘all power’ in his hands. Bellenhaus stated that the CEO knew about the scam before 2015. In June 2020, things finally collapsed due to a missing amount of 1.9 billion euros.

The 49-year-old Bellenhaus, himself suspected of complicity, denies all allegations. “I didn’t know I was going to bed with rats and would wake up with the plague.” Braun, in turn, claims to be the victim of Jan Marsalek (42), his former partner who is said to be in Russia and one of the most wanted white-collar criminals in Europe.

According to experts, it will be a hell of a job to get 53-year-old Braun convicted on the basis of the available evidence. The correspondence between Braun and Marsalek mostly went through the Telegram messaging service, but that information can no longer be retrieved. However, the German prosecutor has access to approximately 44,000 PDF pages, 11,000 papers and 8,000 e-mails.

The first signals of fraud at Wirecard came to light in 2015, after a journalist from the British Financial Times was tipped off by a short seller. Audit firms responsible for the annual accounts turned out to have made serious mistakes. Supervisor Bafin systematically looked away. The scandal even embarrassed then Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz (then finance minister, now the chancellor).

The criminal trial, which will resume on January 11, can be extended to at least 100 court days. Braun, who remained silent this week, announced that he would speak.

