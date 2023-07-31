Something like this has never been seen in the automotive world: a car manufacturer that doubles its sales volumes in 6 months and increases its turnover by 140%, from 141 million to 350 million euros. And we’re not talking about a small brand but a company that closes the first six months of the year with around 20,000 registrations overall, of which 16,667 in Italy with a 1.98% share and the rest between the Spanish market and commercial vehicles. This is what DR Automobiles did which from January to June 2023 confirmed the growth trend that allowed it to close last year with 24,481 total registrations and a market share of 1.86%.

Three LPG bestsellers

The success then led to another record: in the half-year three models established themselves in the top 10 for LPG supply: 5th place for DR 4.0, 6th place for DR 5.0 and 8th place for DR 6.0. But that’s not enough: compared to the first half of 2022, the group’s sales volumes in Italy have seen an increase of 70%. In fact, it has gone from 9,796 cars in 2022 to 16,667 cars in 2023. And the market share has risen from 1.43% to 1.98%.

Expansion abroad

And it’s not just an Italian record: looking also abroad, with over 1,500 cars sold in Spain from January to the end of June and adding up the approximately 1,000 EVO and DR pick-ups, which are among the commercial vehicles, then the overall group volumes practically doubled.

THE DATA SHEET OF DR

– 4 brands (EVO, DR, Sportequipe, ICKX);

– 17 car lines with an offer that ranges from city cars to pick-ups, from electric to eco-diesel, via the petrol/LPG Thermohybrid;

– over 200 dealers in Italy;

– over 300 assistance centers in Italy;

– Head Quarter recently increased from 200,000 to 300,000 m2. overall

– 1 factory with 4 assembly lines (production capacity up to 6,000 cars per month);

– 1 plant with 2 assembly lines (production capacity up to 1,000 cars per month);

– 1 new central automated spare parts warehouse of 5,000 m2. divided over 4 floors.